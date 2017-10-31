2 Florida men sentenced for capturing endangered Key deer

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been sentenced by a federal judge after pleading guilty to violating the U.S. Endangered Species Act for tying up three tiny Key deer in the back of a car.

Court records show a federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 18-year-old Eric Damas Acosta to a year in prison followed by 200 hours of community service. The judge sentenced 23-year-old Tumani Young to 180 days of home confinement and 200 hours of community service.

Court records show the pair lured the deer on Big Pine Key with food in July, tied them up and put them in the trunk and back seat of their car. The deer were discovered when they were stopped for a traffic violation. One of the deer had to be euthanized.

