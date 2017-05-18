2 fishermen rescued by Coast Guard

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – Two stranded Cuban fishermen were saved by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard was alerted of the missing fishermen after their boat did not return to Cuba in three days.

Both fishermen were spotter a few miles south of the Florida Keys, Thursday.

The Coast Guard picked them up and transported them to the hospital. They were in stable condition and should be OK.

