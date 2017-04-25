2 fail to break into Miami Beach home, rob cars instead

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two thieves trying and failing to break into a home, early Tuesday morning, before breaking into the cars parked outside the home instead.

The two thieves jumped the home’s fence, police said. Surveillance video shows them trying to open several doors to the home, located on North Bay Road and West 53rd Street.

When that didn’t work, they turned their attention to the pricey cars out front, ransacking them before driving off in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.