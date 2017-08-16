2 ex-guards in KKK convicted of plot to kill black inmate

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two former Florida prison guards who were members of the Ku Klux Klan have been convicted of plotting to kill a black inmate after his release.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office said Tuesday that a Columbia County jury found 49-year-old David Elliot Moran and 45-year-old Charles Thomas Newcomb guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the murder plot started after a third guard and Klan member, 27-year-old Thomas Jordan Driver, was bitten during a fight with the inmate, who they believed was infected with HIV and hepatitis. Driver pleaded guilty to the same charge in March.

Conversations between the three men and an FBI informant planning the murder were recorded.

Bondi said in a statement that clever investigative tactics foiled the murder plot and saved a life.

