HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men who ditched a motorcycle in Homestead had stolen it before realizing they were being followed by police officers, according to a witness.

The witness said the subjects were in a pickup truck when they stole the motorcycle near Southwest Fourth Street and 11th Avenue, Monday morning,

The witness said the duo ditched the motorcycle when they noticed law enforcers following them and then kept driving.

Police were not able to locate them.

