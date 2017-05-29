2 dead in parking argument, police-involved shooting sparks investigations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument over a parking spot led to a police-involved shooting and two deaths, Sunday night, on Ocean Drive.

The argument began along the 200 block of Ocean Drive, police said, between two people and four other suspects. According to officials, the four suspects, who are from New York, shot at those two victims and fled the scene.

According to police, one of the victims died during the argument.

On Monday morning, police provided more details and said the subjects fled, Sunday, in a white BMW. The BMW then drove down Fifth Street and went against traffic, eventually crashing into two police cruisers.

The BMW came to a stop near Sixth Street and Alton Road. Police said at that moment, officers fired their weapons and shot one of the subjects.

The subject was taken to the hospital, where they later died, Monday morning.

Two of the other subjects were also arrested after shots were fired. The fourth suspect ran from the scene, but was eventually arrested, as well.

Miami Beach Police said two investigations have begun, one being a homicide investigation during the parking spot argument. Miami Beach Police also said that Miami-Dade Police will take over the investigation into the suspect that died as a result of the police-involved shooting.

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco said this is due to Urban Beach Weekend, which is not an event sanctioned by the city.

Grieco added that he would like to see Miami Beach bars, clubs and restaurants close at 10 p.m., which he believes will bring an end to Urban Beach Weekend.

