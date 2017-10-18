2 dead after shooting in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have confirmed that two people have died after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials responded to the scene at 7951 N.W. 5th Ave., jsut after noon, Wednesday, where what they call a drive-by shooting took the lives of two men who were sitting in a car.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there is currently no motive behind the shooting at this time.

Police are expected to brief the media on what they know shortly.

