2 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police has begun investigating a fatal overnight crash in Miami Beach that has killed at least two people.

SkyForce was over the scene on Interstate 195 eastbound after Biscayne Boulevard, where two body bags were seen and a destroyed motorcycle was in the middle of the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol was also reportedly called to assist Miami Beach Police during the investigation.

Officials have shutdown all lanes on I-195 east past Biscayne Boulevard. Commuters have been forced to exit the Julia Tuttle Causeway east at Biscayne Boulevard. Westbound lanes on the Julia Tuttle Causeway are unaffected.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.