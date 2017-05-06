2 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-75

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead and three have been injured after car crash on Interstate 75, Saturday.

Just before 3 a.m., two vehicles collided while traveling on I-75 near Sheridan Street, sending one car into a ditch.

Authorities said one victim was ejected from one of the vehicles and was struck by oncoming traffic.

Three passengers were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

