2 Davie residents accused of being involved in fentanyl distribution

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Davie residents were named in a federal indictment involving a world-wide ring of alleged drug dealers accused of distributing fentanyl.

Lisa and Anthony Gomez of Silver Oak Drive were named in the 24-page document, along with several others.

Undercover DEA agents, joined by authorities from the Broward County Sheriff’s office, were in the suspects’ neighborhood for several hours before they entered their home at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

The indictment said, “Co-conspirators used computers to order and sell substances online using internet sites that are specifically designed to be hidden from the public.”

The document also said that the drug dealers would acquire the substances either from China or Canada before distributing them throughout the United States.

According to the indictment, 10 states are involved with the bust, and at least four deaths are linked to the case.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is highly addictive and is thought to be more potent than heroin and morphine.

It remains unclear as to the exact role the Davie residents played in the drug ring. The two are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday morning.

