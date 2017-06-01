2 crane lifts fall, injure 3 at NWMD construction site

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two scissor lifts fell over, Thursday, at a Northwest Miami-Dade construction site and seriously injured three workers.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene, near 1200 NW 57th Ave., where fire rescue officials were seen treating at least two workers lying on stretchers.

The workers were on the fourth floor when the lifts fell and injured them. Fire rescue officials said that safely removing the workers proved challenging.

“The biggest challenges that we faced is that it is a construction site,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Roman Bass, “so we didn’t have an elevator, nor did we have a proper stairwell that we were able to bring those workers down from the fourth floor.”

Bass added that fire rescue units utilized a platform to bring the workers to ground level.

According to officials, those hurt have sustained serious trauma.

The victims were transported by ground to nearby hospitals.

