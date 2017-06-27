2 construction workers struck by lightning in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two construction workers were transported to the hospital after they were struck by lightning in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the New City Center construction site, located at 103rd Avenue and Pines Boulevard.

UPDATE: 2 individuals struck by lightning at the construction site at 103 Ave & Pines. Both transported by rescue. No further at this time. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 27, 2017

The male victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. One of the men was in cardiac arrest while the other was semi-conscious.

