COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two wildfires that sparked in Collier County, Thursday afternoon, have burned at least 1,500 acres.

According to officials, the blazes started in the Golden Gate neighborhood, a suburb of Naples. News cameras captured flames and smoke shooting high into the sky.

Officials said one unoccupied house was destroyed, and several cars and sheds have sustained damage as well.

Authorities have issued an evacuation order for some homes in the area.

No injuries had been reported as of Thursday night.

