2 cockatoos die in apartment fire in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to an apartment fire in Plantation, Wednesday, that claimed the lives of a pair of treasured pet birds.

According to officials, the fire started in a detached garage in the backyard of a home, located along Northwest Sixth Court and 118th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure engulfed.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, but two pet cockatoos died in the fire. Two cars were also destroyed.

Officials said the structure was a total loss.

