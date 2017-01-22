2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after Hialeah house fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and one adult were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after, officials said, a dire broke out inside a home in Hialeah, Saturday afternoon.

Hialeah Fire crews responded to the scene of the blaze near East Second Avenue and 56th Street, at around 5 p.m.

Officials said the fire started in a room where the children were sleeping. A female toddler suffered second-degree burns to her arm.

Paramedics transported the three victims to an area hospital.

Officials declared the house uninhabitable, leaving 16 residents displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.