2 caught on camera stealing tools from Dania Beach business

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two burglars who, they said, stole thousands of dollars worth of construction tools from a business Dania Beach, earlier this month.

The subjects, one of whom was wearing a construction vest, were caught on surveillance camera sneaking into an office trailer at CCK Construction on Northwest 10th Street and Fifth Avenue, June 5.

Cameras showed the duo leaving the trailer, tools in hand, and loading the items into a van.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.