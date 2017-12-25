2 caught on camera stealing bikes from NE Miami-Dade homes

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for two thieves who were caught on camera stealing bicycles from outside homes in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video shows the duo using bolt cutters to steal a bike from outside the home of Nechama Heller, located near Northeast 176th Street and Ninth Avenue, Saturday.

“You see the kid pull the clippers out of his backpack, throw his hood over his head, and then, like with all the confidence in the world, walk right up the walkway,” said Heller. “One kid ran up the grass, snipped the chain from over there, ran off, and then a second later, the other kid rides right off on the bike.”

The bike lock was cut in half, and the bike, belonging to Heller’s son, was stolen.

“We were responsible. We put this big heavy-duty thing. We locked it up with a chain,” said Heller, “and now I have to drive my son to school every day.”

Avigail Schaffren also had her child’s bike stolen on Saturday.

“You just don’t feel secure when people can just come take your things. It’s not fair,” said Schaffren.

“In the middle of the day with neighbors out. There were people walking on the street,” said Heller. “My neighbor said he saw the kid standing there. He was outside … with the bold cutter, yes. It’s mind-boggling. And when I posted them on Facebook, people said, ‘Oh yeah, we saw these kids walking around the neighborhood with bolt cutters in their hands.'”

If you have any information on these bicycle thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

