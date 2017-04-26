MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men who were caught on camera breaking into cars parked outside of a home in Miami Beach, Tuesday.

Diosbel Dominique and Edward Ascencio have been charged with multiple counts of burglary.

According to investigators, surveillance video captured the duo jumping a fence at the residence located near North Bay Road and West 53rd Street, Tuesday, and trying to open several doors of the home. When that didn’t work, they ransacked the vehicles parked outside.

