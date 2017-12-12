2 burglars caught on camera breaking into Dollar General in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for two burglars who were caught on camera breaking into a business in Wilton Manors, Monday.

Surveillance video captured the masked thieves breaking through the glass of the front door at the Dollar General, located along North Andrews Avenue near Northwest 29th Street.

The burglars grabbed dozens of items, then ran away.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.