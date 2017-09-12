2 buildings in Miami evacuated after partial collapse of crane

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police and rescue crews are evacuating residents of two buildings in Miami, Tuesday, after a crane partially collapsed during Hurricane Irma and has yet to be secured.

According to officials, the buildings are located at 479 NE 30th St. and 505 NE 30th St., across from the Gran Paraiso construction site, where the collapsed crane is located.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the structures as crews evacuated residents.

Plaza Construction, the general contractor, has been notified that there are available hotel rooms in the areas for evacuees.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.