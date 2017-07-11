2 bodies found inside Southwest Miami-Dade townhouse

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after two bodies were found inside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to an apartment complex along Southwest 18th Street and 120th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

7News was on scene as two bodies were removed from the townhouse.

According to family members of the victims, it was a man and a woman, a couple, who lived in the townhouse.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims.

