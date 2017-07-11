2 boats seized by police in cocaine bust on Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seized two vessels along the Miami River after cocaine was found on board at least one of the boats.

Miami-Dade Police seized the two vessels in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street in Miami, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the Miami-Dade Police Marine unit stopped both boats and found about 50 kilos of cocaine on one. They are currently searching the other boat, as of 4 p.m.

Boxes could be seen being removed from one of the boats. K-9 officials are also involved.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene as it appeared seven people were detained.

This is an active scene.

