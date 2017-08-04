2 at large after Miami restaurant robbery

Police are searching for two armed robbers who targeted a group of diners at a South Florida restaurant.

Authorities said the male subjects approached a group of people eating at “Tipico Hondureño” restaurant along Northwest 30th Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami, Thursday.

The subjects fired a bullet into the ground, snatched the group’s belongings and took off.

Surveillance video capturing the crooks walking down the street right before it happened.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

