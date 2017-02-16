2 arrests made in Miami Shores armed robbery

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens accused of taking part in an armed robbery are now behind bars.

Sixteen-year-old Michelle Pierre and 17-year-old Tykeria Jackson were arrested and charged with grand theft and armed robbery, Thursday.

The arrest comes a day after police from different agencies set up a perimeter in Miami Shores and El Portal, Wednesday night. According to officials, two men robbed a woman at gunpoint and got away with her purse before leaving the scene in an SUV.

The two bailed out near Northwest Second Court and 93rd Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they only found both women inside the vehicle.

“We continue searching for these two men who, yesterday, led us into a manhunt into the early morning hours,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “We continue to ask anyone with information as to the whereabouts of to these two men who are still considered armed and dangerous to immediately call us.”

Police said the victim suffered only minor injuries but is very shaken up.

“It makes me feel terrified,” said one resident of El Portal, Wednesday night, “because I never heard anything happening like that here, but hopefully they can find those two guys and everything can be solved.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.