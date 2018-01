LONG KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two men were caught illegally dumping trash in the Florida Keys, Wednesday.

Officers said they saw Erick Ruiz Torres and Miguel Valencia Montoya throwing trash bags filled with construction debris from their trailer near Long Key.

Montoya and Torres were both arrested and charged with commercial littering.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.