2 arrested for burglarizing home after distracting victim

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man and a woman who distracted a homeowner in Deerfield Beach, last week, then burglarized her home.

Police said while one of the suspects, identified as Bessie Thompson, spoke to the victim in her front yard, the other, Tommy Thompson, sneaked inside her home and stole valuables.

The burglary happened last week, near Southeast Fifth Court and 12th Avenue.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.