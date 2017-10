MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested after fists flew and a gun was recovered in Miami Beach, Friday.

The fight broke out either on a transit bus or just outside of it near Collins Avenue and 75th Street.

Police said a handgun was found at the scene, but no shots were fired.

There is no word on what sparked the fight.

