PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took two men into custody after a SWAT team raised a home in Pembroke Pines, Sunday morning.

According to officials, the team was responding to an incident possibly involving a firearm in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and 77th Way.

Police arrested two men.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.