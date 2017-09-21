2 arrested after dog theft in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and woman have arrested after police said they stole someone’s dog.

Corey Edgerton, 28, and Takeisha Gary, 20, are accused of grabbing the dog out of the owner’s hands after the owner refused to give up the pup.

The two were eventually found and charged with strong armed robbery.

The puppy was safely returned to the owner over the weekend after it was spotted wandering alone on the streets.

