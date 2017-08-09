2 arrested after attempted robbery at Miami Publix

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men who attempted to rob a Publix in Miami are now under arrest.

According to police, the duo took off after Publix employees caught them trying to break into the grocery store in the early morning hours Tuesday.

The men fled but were eventually caught and cuffed at an apartment building near Southwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 24th Street.

Police are now searching for a possible third suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

