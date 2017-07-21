2 arrested after attempted car robbery in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two men in connection to an attempted car robbery in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the subjects approached two victims as they walked to their parked car along Minnesota Street, Wednesday, at around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said one of the subjects pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims’ property.

One of the victims then pulled out his gun and fired back at the two robbers, who got into the parked car and took off.

Thanks to a tip from the community, police were able to take the subjects into custody.

