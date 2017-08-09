2 adults, 2 minors arrested after law enforcement cars vandalized

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been arrested after two law enforcement vehicles were vandalized in Hollywood.

The four were arrested in connection to the vandalism of a Hollywood Police cruiser and a code enforcement SUV. The cruiser’s windshield was shattered, and officers found foot prints on the vehicles’ hoods and doors.

Police have arrested Johnathan Berroa, Zachary Novak and two minors after, police said, they posted a video of the crime on Instagram.

The four now face property damage and criminal mischief charges.

