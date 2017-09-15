2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after exposure to carbon monoxide

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two adults and two children have been transported to a hospital, Friday morning, after being exposed to carbon monoxide.

According to officials, the family was improperly using a generator in a poorly ventilated area of their Hialeah home, located at 33 E. 10th St. Hialeah Fire Rescue found high levels of carbon monoxide upon entering the home.

The victims were rushed to Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

Dozens of people across the state have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, after Hurricane Irma left thousands without power. At least six deaths have been reported due to the improper use of generators.

In Miami-Dade County, over 250,000 people are still without power — over 150,000 people in Broward County.

Officials advise that generators are placed in highly ventilated areas, at least 20 yards from the building.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.