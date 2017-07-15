2 adults, 1 minor injured after crash in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a minor, have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Police, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at Wiles Road and University Drive. Police said it happened when one of the vehicles was trying to make a left turn.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue, one adult was taken to Broward General Medical Center and another to Broward Health North. The minor was also taken to Broward General Medical Center in critical condition.

The conditions of the other two passengers are unknown.

