KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida fishermen caught the attention of law enforcement this weekend for allegedly spearing nearly four dozen lobsters out of season.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Jesus Molinet-Salinas and 29-year-old Julio Borroto on Saturday after they were spotted in the water without a dive flag and holding spear guns, just off Mile Marker 60.

A deputy found a red bag on the shore holding 44 spiny lobsters, some of which were well under the size limit.

Molinet-Salinas, 28, and Borroto, 29, are facing several charges, including with possession of undersized lobster, possession of lobster over the limit and possession of lobster out of season.

