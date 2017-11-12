FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen bested 19 other participants at a pageant celebrating young women with disabilities, Sunday afternoon.

The inspiring contestants took over the stage at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale as part of the Fifth Annual Miss ARC Broward Pageant.

The participants, between the ages of 8 and 16, said they were excited to be recognized for their talents and personality.

First-time contestant Genesis Altamiranda was crowned this year’s winner. “I was excited to represent special needs girls like myself, and that disabilities do not define who we are or who we will be in life,” she said.

For more than 60 years, ARC Broward has worked throughout South Florida to change the perception of individuals with disabilities and life challenges.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.