1951 train caboose to be displayed at Deerfield Beach City Hall

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An old train car is going on display at Deerfield City Hall.

The 1951 Seaboard Air Line Caboose began its move to city hall, Friday, where it will become a permanent display next to the Old School Museum on Northeast Second Street.

It was donated to the Deerfield Beach Historical Society back in 2002. The car has undergone repairs and restorations over the past year.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.