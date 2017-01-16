19-year-old man goes missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A nineteen-year-old man has gone missing in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Luis Camacho Arce went missing, Sunday. Police said he left a residence located along the 14400 block of Northwest 16th Avenue and has not returned.

Arce is described as a white male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray and blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

He may be in need of services.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

