19-year-old arrested in Dania Beach gun heist

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of a gun heist in Dania Beach.

Shawn Derival appeared in court Wednesday and is facing a slew of charges, including burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

According to deputies, surveillance video captured Derival and possibly four other men, scooping up nearly a dozen high-power rifles and shotguns from Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach, last week.

Thanks to a few different tips, the Broward Sheriff’s Office seized most of the guns from an apartment in Hallandale Beach.

Deputies continue to look for the other crooks involved.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

