19-year-old arrested for Bass Pro Shop gun robbery

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old accused of stealing guns was arrested in Dania Beach.

Tyius Duffy is now behind bars after police said he and four other men stole 19 firearms from a Bass Pro Shop in Dania Beach on July 21.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Three of those stolen guns are still out on the streets.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

