18-year-old victim released from hospital after shooting at vigil

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting victim has been released from the hospital after bullets rang out at a vigil for a mother slain in Liberty City.

Eighteen-year-old Devonte Williams, a student at Miami Central High School, was struck in the shoulder while attending a vigil for 30-year-old Victoria Tutson, Tuesday night. Miami-Dade Police said Williams and three others were victims of the shooting.

Williams was released on Wednesday night. Officials believe the remaining victims will also be OK.

Police believe the vigil shooting is connected to Tutson’s murder. City of Miami Police released surveillance video of Tutson’s murder, which officials are hoping can help narrow down those involved. A silver SUV was seen in the video, which is believed to be involved in the shooting.

Tutson’s family spoke out, Wednesday, and made an emotional plea to the public. “We, as a family, we will never be the same again,” said Tutson’s father, Clarence. “There’s no way we will ever be the same again. She was the fiber of the family. She just was such a lovable person. We are tore up.”

“We just want justice,” said Tutson’s sister, Shakurah. “If you don’t want to do it for us, do it for her children. They deserve it.”

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

