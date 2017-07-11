18 cars found spray-painted in Miami Beach condo garage

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a dozen vehicles were vandalized in a Miami Beach condo parking garage, and now residents want police to find the culprits.

Miami Beach Police are investigating this case after 18 cars were found spray-painted at Flamingo South Beach Center Tower, near Bay Road and 15th Street.

Police said the culprits managed to get into the gated community before vandalizing the cars at a parking garage, overnight.

Some residents blame the lack of security at the condominium for allowing this crime to happen.

“Security takes measures to try and let people in and all that, but anyone can get in through the back gate,” said resident Mason Todd. “There’s no security.”

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

