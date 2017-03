MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 175 pound loggerhead sea turtle has been released back into the wild.

The giant loggerhead was rescued just off of the Florida Keys in December, and spent the last three months recovering from intestinal problems at a Marathon animal hospital.

Caretakers said she is well enough to go back to the wild and has even gained about 20 pounds.

