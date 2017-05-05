17-year-old pulls off Cinco de Mayo ‘promposal’

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old student pulled off the perfect Cinco de Mayo “promposal” to get his date to say yes.

Brandon Dinner surprised his prom date with a mariachi band.

Both of them were at a Chipotle in Plantation when Brandon saw the mariachi band and got them to perform while he popped the question with a sign that said, “Tijuana go to prom with me?”

She said yes.

Both attend American Heritage High School.

