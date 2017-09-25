163rd Street Bridge reopens after malfunction

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 163rd Street Bridge has reopened to traffic after its westbound side was closed due to an unspecified malfunction, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the bridge as crews worked on fixing the problem.

The City of Sunny Isles Beach tweeted out an alert to drivers saying the bridge was stuck in the upright position. No traffic was allowed on it while crews inspected the bridge.

