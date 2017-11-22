16-year-old suffering from anxiety missing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen suffering from anxiety has gone missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 16-year-old Hannah Bhatia was last seen on Monday night, near 3171 SW 20th Court. Bhatia is a white female who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes and has a medium build.

The 16-year-old suffers from anxiety, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bhatia is encouraged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357.

