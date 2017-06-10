MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is reeling, hours after, he said, crooks broke into his landscaping business and trimmed his livelihood, taking off with thousands of dollars in lawn equipment.

Darryl Cox of Phoenix Lawn and Landscaping in Miami never got the chance to yell “get off my lawn” at the perpetrators who, they said, cut their way into his property, located at 679 NE 77th St., during the overnight hours of Saturday.

The owner showed 7News the spot where, he said, the burglars entered the business. “They did this with a bolt cutter ’cause there’s fresh bolt cutter marks,” he said. “They cut a hole through here with some clippers.”

Cox said his business is in trouble because of what, he said, the thieves were able to steal in the dark of night. “They took all my chain saws, hedgers, weed eaters, extended saws, about $15,000 worth of stuff,” he said.

To make matters worse, Cox added, the bandits managed to avoid being caught on his security cameras, a problem that makes this lawn story even shadier. “I’m pretty sure it’s an inside job because they seemed to avoid all the cameras,” he said.

City of Miami Police crime scene vans were spotted at the property hours later. Investigators dusted the scene for prints.

Now, Cox hopes a reward with help get his equipment back. “I’ll put up a $2,500 reward for information leading to the people [who did this], and cash, no questions asked.”

Cox said he had security cameras installed because he was targeted by thieves years ago.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,500.

