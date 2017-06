JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard showed off a major haul after seizing a large amount of cocaine off the coast of Central and South America, Tuesday.

Crews returned to Jacksonville with nearly $150 million worth of cocaine seized at sea.

Ten suspected drug smugglers were also apprehended.

