15-year-old shot in Northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was shot, early Monday morning, in a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 15-year-old Shanetta Gilbert, a ninth-grader at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, was sitting inside of a vehicle with two other 15-year-olds, shortly after midnight, in an apartment complex near the area of Northwest 50th Street and 24th Avenue. When shots rang out, police said Gilbert was shot in the back.

“Sadly, the carnage continues in our community,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “Just last night, slightly after midnight, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the back. She is in critical condition as we speak at Ryder Trauma. That’s just an unacceptable condition we continue to live through in our community. I am urging those who know more than police to break the code of silence that continues to victimize, maim and kill our children.”

The bullets also struck a second car with two 22-year-olds. They were driving eastbound on Northwest 50th Street. Police said the driver, Jonathon Bryant, lost control of the vehicle once bullets struck the car and crashed into a fence, police said. The passenger, Shermaine Arnold, was struck in the forehead with glass debris.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both the passenger of the other vehicle and Gilbert to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Gilbert remains in critical condition while officials said Arnold is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and seek those responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.