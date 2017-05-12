15-year-old injured in North Miami Beach shooting, gunman at large

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman remains at large after an overnight shooting in North Miami Beach left a teenage girl injured.

The victim’s mother was inside the house when she heard her daughter cry out for her around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Miami Beach Police, saying that she was shot.

The shooting happened near Northeast 14th Avenue and 155th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed the victim is a 15-year-old student, who was later identified by her mother as Melinda Michel.

Cowardly gun violence strikes again. 15-year old girl in critical condition after being shot overnight. Break the code of silence. #Enough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 12, 2017

“I was sleeping, and I hear somebody say, ‘Mommy, Mommy, I got shot,'” said Michel’s mother, Gina Pierre. “I lose my control. I just open the door and found her on the street.”

Michel was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, in Hollywood, in critical condition after the bullet went through her abdomen.

Pierre said she does not know who shot her daughter. “I don’t know nothing yet,” she said, “because now she can’t talk, she can’t say nothing.”

According to the family, Michel is a good student, a member of JROTC and hopes to work for the DEA one day.

“She’s a sweetheart,” said Pierre. “I never have any problem with her. She’s an ‘A’ student.”

7News was on scene as police responded to the shooting. Officers could be seen walking up and down the street and speaking with Michel’s family.

Kristy Gouvea, who lives nearby, said she woke up to the sight of flashing lights outside her window. She also said this is not the first time there has been a strong police presence in her neighborhood.

“It keeps on happening,” said Gouvea. “Not only to this house but everyone else here. It’s a scary situation – the drugs and the neighborhood – you know. It’s pretty bad.”

Paulina Aly, a neighbor, said this shocked her. “We think it was shocking,” said Aly. “We thinking they shot in the air but no. I listen after and somebody crying and scream.”

The victim’s classmates at North Miami Beach Senior High said they’re shocked that this happened to someone they know.

“She’s nice, she’s smart, she takes care of herself,” said classmate Christ Dumond. “She’s respectful, and she’s in the best group in the school, best program. Sadly, that happened to her.”

North Miami Beach Police are still investigating this case and are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

Detectives are expected to return back to the victim’s house Saturday to canvas the area and find who they’re looking for.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

